Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,686 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

SBI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.76. 23,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,947. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

