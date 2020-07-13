West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 1-Year High at $236.69

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $236.69 and last traded at $235.91, with a volume of 2071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.05 and its 200-day moving average is $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.