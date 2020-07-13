West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,347.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.56. 37,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,841. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

