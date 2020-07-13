Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 18.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 51,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth about $12,022,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,220,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,249,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.8% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 21.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Compass Point cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.52.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.41. 50,689,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,550,232. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

