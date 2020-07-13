Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,460 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.52.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $25.41. 50,742,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,550,232. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.