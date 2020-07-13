Wells Fargo & Co Cuts TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target to $37.00

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMTD has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point lowered TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised TD Ameritrade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

AMTD stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

