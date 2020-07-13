Wells Fargo & Co Cuts TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target to $37.00

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
AMTD has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point lowered TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised TD Ameritrade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.
AMTD stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.
In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
TD Ameritrade Company Profile
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
