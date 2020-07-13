Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $135.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $122.88 on Friday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $123.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.20 and its 200-day moving average is $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,507 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,250,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $124,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,526,000 after acquiring an additional 615,377 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $20,373,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

