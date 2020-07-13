Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $790.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $745.00 to $790.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $708.28.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $716.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $692.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.03. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $735.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,389,000 after purchasing an additional 134,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equinix by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,399,000 after buying an additional 89,188 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.