Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hochschild Mining (HOC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON: HOC) in the last few weeks:

7/8/2020 – Hochschild Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Hochschild Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Hochschild Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.46). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Hochschild Mining had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/25/2020 – Hochschild Mining was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 220 ($2.71).

6/25/2020 – Hochschild Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.71) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 140 ($1.72).

6/18/2020 – Hochschild Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 211 ($2.60) to GBX 218 ($2.68). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Hochschild Mining was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 211 ($2.60) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 217 ($2.67).

HOC stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 192.70 ($2.37). 1,539,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. Hochschild Mining Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 80.40 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 232.20 ($2.86). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.64 million and a PE ratio of 33.81.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

