Waves (WAVES) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, Waves has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00012948 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, COSS, Indodax and BCEX. Waves has a market cap of $122.94 million and approximately $23.37 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022918 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013801 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00022962 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,454,666 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Exmo, Gate.io, Coinbe, BCEX, COSS, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi, Bitbns, Exrates, Kuna, Binance, YoBit, Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

