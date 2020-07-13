Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Sets New 52-Week High at $187.13

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $187.13 and last traded at $186.95, with a volume of 1561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.09.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.62.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,899,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

