Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VRTS. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $127.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $979.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $141.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 66.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth $5,607,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth $102,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.