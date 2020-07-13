Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $191.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.00.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $174.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.52 and its 200 day moving average is $157.53. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $176.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.