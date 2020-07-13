Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0065

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Verge has a total market cap of $105.35 million and $5.31 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex, Huobi and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,325,535,543 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Crex24, Graviex, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Bitbns, Coindeal, Huobi, BiteBTC, Upbit, CoinExchange, YoBit and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

