Veracity Capital LLC Sells 38,905 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,905 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.13. 16,409,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,734,098. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

