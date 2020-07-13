Veracity Capital LLC Has $578,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,195 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.75. 2,121,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,514,864. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.