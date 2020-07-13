Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.20. 172,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 167.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.67 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.