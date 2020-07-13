Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,875 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,013,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

