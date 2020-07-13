Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 284.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,787,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,818,000 after buying an additional 3,541,436 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,962,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,103,000 after purchasing an additional 709,306 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,032,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $9,239,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $7,483,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.49. 3,648,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,324. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

