Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

VXRT stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 252.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 18,226,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $189,192,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,498,487 shares of company stock valued at $289,795,963. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 403,821 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,181.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 477,223 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

