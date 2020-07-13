Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Raised by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

VXUS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.69. 2,748,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,990. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.