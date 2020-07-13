Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,380 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,620,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,948,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,669,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,902,471. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.