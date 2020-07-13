Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,830 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.0% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $42.87. 13,669,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,902,471. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

