Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Carlson Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 308,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,718,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,807,707. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.