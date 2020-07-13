Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,526 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after buying an additional 8,482,477 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,864 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,713 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $49.14. 6,186,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,065,819. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

