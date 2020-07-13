Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.14. 6,186,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,819. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

