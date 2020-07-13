Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $217.27

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $217.27 and last traded at $217.09, with a volume of 15501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.54.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 384.9% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.