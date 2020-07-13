VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 122,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,433. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.