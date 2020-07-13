ValuEngine Lowers General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on General Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered General Finance from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on General Finance from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of General Finance stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $190.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. General Finance has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). General Finance had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.30 million. Analysts predict that General Finance will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry D. Tashjian bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,004 shares in the company, valued at $206,239.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,378 shares of company stock worth $70,768. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Finance by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Finance by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Finance in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

