Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

URGN stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.72. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 144.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

