Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

UPLD stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $881.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,754,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $275,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,699,854.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,903 shares of company stock worth $781,417 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $4,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

