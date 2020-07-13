Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Position Cut by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Universal were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Universal in the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Universal by 49.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Universal by 26.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal by 393.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Universal by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 216,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,490. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $632.09 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

