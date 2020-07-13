United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UFCS. BidaskClub downgraded United Fire Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti cut their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $25.98 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $649.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.07.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $271.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.22%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Quass sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $66,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in United Fire Group by 844.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

