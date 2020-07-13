Unification Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Unification has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Unification token can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. Unification has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $216,776.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.01979533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00202434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001011 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118784 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

