Unibright (UBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.24 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $54.24 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003939 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Liquid, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.01980323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00202216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00080377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118777 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Cryptopia, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

