Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 100.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 771.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Umpqua by 499,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.52. 1,650,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.