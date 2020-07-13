Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

XOM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,983,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,832,754. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

