Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,623 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,623 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,258,000 after buying an additional 3,584,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,746,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,591,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 470,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.99. 502,288 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69.

