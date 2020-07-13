Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.19. 15,173,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,833,641. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47.

