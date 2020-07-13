Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. 40,142,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,514,864. The stock has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

