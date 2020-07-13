Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,945 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,042,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.87. 13,669,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,902,471. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

