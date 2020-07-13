Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $214,628.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Ubex token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, LBank and Hotbit. Ubex has a market cap of $1.06 million and $214,628.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016721 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,991,086,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,176,495,353 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, LBank, Fatbtc, IDEX, BitMart, Bilaxy and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

