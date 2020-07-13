U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Increased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 815,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 35,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,691,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,604,027. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

