TrueChain Hits Market Capitalization of $26.92 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. TrueChain has a total market cap of $26.92 million and $36.92 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, HitBTC and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.79 or 0.04910269 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002899 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017267 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TRUE is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, OKEx, CoinBene, DragonEX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

