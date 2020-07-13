TRON (TRX) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. TRON has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $461.38 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, Exrates, DigiFinex and Bibox. During the last week, TRON has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.01981148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00201286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00079491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001004 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118860 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The official website for TRON is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Stocks.Exchange, OTCBTC, OEX, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Livecoin, Liquid, Bitbns, Cryptomate, DDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, CoinFalcon, YoBit, RightBTC, BitForex, Coindeal, Exmo, Tokenomy, Bit-Z, LBank, DragonEX, Bitfinex, Bibox, ChaoEX, Exrates, Ovis, CoinEx, Allcoin, Liqui, IDAX, LATOKEN, BitFlip, CoinExchange, Tidex, OKEx, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Koinex, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Coinnest, Kryptono, Huobi, Neraex, Gate.io, Upbit, Mercatox, CoinEgg, Rfinex, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, CoinTiger, Indodax, Coinrail, Hotbit, DigiFinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, BTC-Alpha, Binance and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

