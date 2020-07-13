Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.20). Transocean reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.17 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Capital One Financial lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

RIG opened at $1.88 on Friday. Transocean has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,257 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,710 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 29,240 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,672 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 50,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

