Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives $36.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Transcat in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 453,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 75,621 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 510.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 163,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 136,821 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Transcat by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 160,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Transcat by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 29,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $24.20 on Friday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $178.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

