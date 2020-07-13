Traders Buy High Volume of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,241 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,015% compared to the typical daily volume of 201 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 318,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

RIGL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,127. The stock has a market cap of $300.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

RIGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

