Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 12-Month High at $475.66

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $475.66 and last traded at $468.50, with a volume of 15554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $461.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $370.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.07.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total transaction of $202,886.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,987.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,119 shares of company stock valued at $102,956,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.