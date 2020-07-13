TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TRTX has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of TRTX opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.96. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 225.54, a current ratio of 225.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

